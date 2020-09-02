New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases taking the tally past 37-lakh mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases and 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 10,392 new coronavirus cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths, taking total cases to 4,55,531 including 3,48,330 recoveries and 4,125 deaths.

Number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 1,03,076, said the State Health Department.

As many as 10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry said that 54 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age. 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group.

In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths. 36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age. 51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above.

Meanwhile, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest globally while global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India is reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest in the world while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the Ministry of Health.

Delhi reported 2,509 new COVID19 cases, 1,858 discharges and 19 deaths today. Total number of cases is now at 1,79,569 including 1,58,586 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 16,502 active cases and 4,481 deaths.

7,870 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 20,965 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted today. So far, 16,36,518 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 86,132, said Health Department, government of Delhi.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 3,219 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,09,780 in the state, the health department said.

Fourteen positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today, said Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's health department said.

The state now has a total of 6,283 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,524 are active.

So far, 4,673 recoveries and 40 deaths have been reported from the state.

2,976 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,68,697 including 24,445 active cases, 1,40,913 discharged patients and 3,339 deaths, said State Health Department.

Kerala reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 2,129 recoveries and seven deaths reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 21,923, recoveries to 55,782 and death toll to 305, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

A total of 641 new COVID19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 274 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 38,864 including 8,053 active cases, 30,079 recoveries and 732 deaths, according to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 5,990 new COVID19 cases, 5,891 recoveries and 98 deaths have been reported today in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases to 4,39,959 in the state including 52,380 active cases, 3,80,063 discharged cases and 7,516 deaths till date, said National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Twelve new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2,792. There are 95 cases in the area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra.

Government of Punjab said that 1,514 fresh positive cases were reported in Punjab today.

The total number of positive cases in the state is now 56,989 including 15,629 active cases, 39,742 discharged patients and 1,618 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 125 new COVID19 cases, 157 recoveries and no deaths were reported in Manipur. Total number of cases now stands at 6,507 including 1,871 active cases, and 4,607 recoveries with 29 deaths, according to the State Government. (ANI)

