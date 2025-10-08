Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan asserted that the Sabarimala alleged gold theft case should be investigated by the central agency. He alleged that the court had entrusted an officer under the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to conduct an investigation, and the perpetrators were individuals closely associated with the Chief Minister.

Addressing reporters, V Muraleedharan said, "The parts of that sanctum sanctorium of the Sabarimala Temple have been stolen by some people. The court has very clearly mentioned in its judgment yesterday, but unfortunately, the court has entrusted an officer under the Kerala Chief Minister to conduct an investigation. I am sceptical about the efficacy of such an investigation because the perpetrators are all individuals closely associated with the Chief Minister. Without an investigation by the central agency, the real culprits cannot be brought before the law."

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

He further said that the INDIA bloc members, Congress and CPM, were ignoring the discussion on it in the Assembly.

"Congress and CPM are enacting a drama in the Assembly. When the issue of Gaza arose, they came to a joint decision of conducting a discussion and passing a resolution, but in the case of Sabrimala, they are enacting a drama in the Assembly where no discussion can happen. I would like to ask the ruling state government, is it because of an issue concerning the temple and the Hindu community?," he added.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

The Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended B Murari Babu, Deputy Devaswom Commissioner, Haripad, in connection with an alleged false report related to the Sabarimala gold plating project.

According to the Board, the incident dates back to June 17, 2019, when Murari Babu was serving as the Administrative Officer at Sabarimala. He reportedly submitted a report to the Sabarimala Executive Officer in which the gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols located on either side of the sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) were incorrectly recorded as copper sheets.

The Board termed this a serious administrative lapse and has placed the officer under suspension pending a detailed inquiry.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, alleged that the State government and the Devaswom Board are involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Speaking with the reporters, VD Satheesan questioned why the Devaswom Board has not initiated proceedings against Unnikrishnan Potty, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

"This is a shocking incident; the Devaswom Board knew about this in 2022 itself. But they were not ready to initiate a FIR or criminal proceedings against Unnikrishnan Potty. Why?... Why has the Devaswom Board not initiated criminal proceedings against Unnikrishnan Potty? So many officials, authorities, both in government and in the Devaswom Board, are involved in this theft," VD Satheesan said.

"We demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Board Minister and the board authorities. We will continue our strike inside and outside the assembly," he added.

VD Satheesan's statement comes after opposition created a ruckus during the Question Hour of Kerala Legislative Assembly over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the High Court's recent observation in the case was "shocking," noting that the court had found the Dwarapalaka idol was sold at an inflated price and that lakhs of devotees were deceived. "The Devaswom Board has cheated lakhs of devotees. The Devaswom Minister should resign, and the Board should be dismissed. The government must announce its stand on the issue today," Satheesan demanded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)