Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman and her two minor sons were killed while three people sustained injuries when a bus rammed into a car and a mini-bus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night on the Bhilwara-Rajasmand National Highway, police said.

Sangita (40), her sons Aryan (11) and Anurag (7) were killed while the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

Police said the drivers of the roadways bus and the mini-bus fled from the spot after the accident and both of them have been booked.

