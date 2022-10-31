Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) A woman, accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her, on Monday attempted suicide by drinking a disinfectant at a police station here.

Greeshma (22), who was taken into custody on Sunday night, consumed the disinfectant when she was in the toilet of the police station, a senior police officer said.

"We immediately realised what she had done and took her to hospital. Her condition is stable now according to the doctors. She is being supervised," Rural SP, D Silpa told PTI.

She also said that the arrest of the accused woman would be recorded soon.

The accused woman was taken into custody on Sunday night after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year old Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man, police had said.

She had allegedly served an ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14, ADGP in charge of Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar had told reporters here on Sunday.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Police had also said Greeshma and Sharon's relationship had ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship.

"Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements," the ADGP had said.

In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police suspecting it as a medico-legal case.

A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

Sharon's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

As the news of her confession came out, Sharon's father had told the media that the family of the woman was also involved in the crime.

"Not only the girl, but her parents are also involved," he had alleged.

