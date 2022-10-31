Mumbai, October 31: In a shocking incident, a man was caught sexually assaulting a stray dog behind Heera Panna Mall on Saturday evening. The accused, a 25-year-old man was arrested following a complaint by an NGO, reported the Times of India. As per the reports, the accused worked as a delivery man to earn living.

Reportedly, the accused was identified as Akash. He allegedly caught the dog and abused it behind the mall. The incident came to light when a passerby spotted Akash committing the crime. The passerby immediately alerted an NGO. Following this, the NGO filed a complaint at the police station. According to a report by the Mid-Day, the accused had been raping this dog for several days. Another delivery boy who saw him doing the act made a video and sent it to his colleagues and other known people. Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Man Rapes Buffalo Calf in Pune, Passersby Assault Accused; Arrested After Police Complaint.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the cops rushed to the spot and after a brief search, nabbed the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under the sections of the animals protection act. The accused was produced before the Bandra court today and he has been remanded in police custody. Bestiality in West Bengal: Man Brutally Rapes Pregnant Cow in South 24 Parganas District, Arrested.

In a similar incident, an elderly man was accused of raping a female stray dog in the Bharatpur area of Rajasthan. The matter came to light when the residents of the Housing Board Colony located in the Mathura Gate police station area found the dog lying in a pool of blood. The injured dog was then taken to the veterinary hospital following which it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

