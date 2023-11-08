Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Nov 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a wild bear attacked her at a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhawani Bag, a resident of Patrabasa village.

The bear attacked her while she was returning home from neighbouring Tetelpada village in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said.

The woman died on the spot, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

