Ballia, Mar 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 22-year-old woman's husband and in-laws after she died under mysterious circumstances in the Revti area here on Sunday, police said.

Police said Priyanka, a resident of Mangarh village here, died at her in-laws' place. It has been alleged that Priyanka's in-laws were harassing her for dowry.

Following a complaint lodged by Priyanka's family, a case has been registered against her husband Pappu Chaudhary, mother-in-law Hirawati Devi and father-in-law Subedar Sahni.

The victim's father-in-law and mother-in-law have been arrested.

Priyanka had married Pappu on November 29 last year.

