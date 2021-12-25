Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) A young woman here was cheated to the tune of Rs 1.13 lakh by fraudsters who had promised her online job with an attractive pay, police said on Saturday.

As per the 23-year-old woman's complaint, she received a text message on December 4 from someone who claimed to a project manager for an e-commerce firm.

The sender offered her online work with a remuneration of Rs 5,000 per day.

When she clicked on the link provided in the message, an online page opened and she was asked to pay some money for `registration'.

After she paid the `charges', the fraudsters asked for more and more money under various pretexts until she realized that it was a scam.

A case of cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, police said.

