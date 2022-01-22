New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A 52-year-old woman was found murdered and her husband injured at their home in South Delhi's Saket on Friday night, the police said.

As per police, a call was received from the nephew of the woman informing about the incident at around 7 pm.

"On enquiry, the nephew of the woman said that he received a call from his aunt who had called him upstairs on the first floor at the earliest. When he knocked at the door, his uncle opened the door. His clothes were soaked in blood and had a deep wound on the neck," police said as per information gathered from the woman's nephew.

The woman's 57-year-old husband in currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police said that a statement could not be obtained from him so far as he was not fit for it.

The Crime Team of the Delhi Police was called and during examination, a blood stained kitchen knife was found in drawing room, just adjacent to the bed room. All related exhibits were seized from the spot.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is going on. (ANI)

