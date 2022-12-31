Kapurthala, Dec 31: A woman was killed while her two sisters were injured when their two wheeler collided with a truck here on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near village Bheela on Kapurthala-Subhanpur road amid low visibility due to fog, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: 172 Terrorists Killed in Over 90 Operations by Security Forces in 2022; Recruitment Down by 37%, Says Police.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, they said, adding the injured Kuldeep Kaur has been referred to government hospital at Amritsar while Pawandeep Kaur has been admitted in local civil hospital.

The trio was going to a factory for work when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered against the truck driver who fled after the incident, they said.

