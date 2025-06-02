Bareilly (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A woman, along her 18-month-old son, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday, police said.

Both mother and child died on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said that after receiving information about the incident, personnel from Faridpur police station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot.

According to the official, the woman, Anguri (20), a resident of Tarakhas village, had a minor argument with her husband Bhupendra on Monday morning.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Suicide Case: 'Depressed' Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

"Upset, she left the house carrying their son Ajay. Her husband assumed she had gone to her parents' home, but shortly afterward, he was informed that she had taken her life along with the child by stepping in front of a train," he said.

Anguri jumped in front of a moving train near Dwarikesh Sugar Mill, police said.

Bhupendra said the argument was trivial, and he never imagined it would lead to such a drastic step.

"I work as a labourer and was heading to work this morning. We had a minor argument before I left," he said.

Bhupendra added that he and Anguri had been married for three years and shared a loving relationship.

"Everything was fine in the family. We loved each other," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the police said, adding that further action will be taken if a formal complaint is filed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)