Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday placed a woman police inspector under suspension on charge of gross misconduct in a road mishap where three persons were killed and three others injured in Subarnapur district on July 12.

In an official notification issued by the State Police Headquarters, DGP S K Bansal said: "Pending drawal of departmental proceedings, Snigdharani Suna, Inspector of Police, Sundargarh district is placed under suspension with immediate effect for her gross misconduct”.

"During the period of suspension, she will remain under the disciplinary control of Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh,” the office order said.

Suna was in the SUV when the accident took place. Suna and the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the accident instead of rescuing the people injured in the road mishap.

She also switched off her mobile phone. However, both Suna and her driver were arrested from Bolangir the same day. She was on her way to Bolangir after attending Ratha Jatra duty in Puri.

