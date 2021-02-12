Ujjain (MP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman inmate of the district jail escaped from a hospital in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Sunita alias Sonali was on Thursday admitted to the district hospital after she complained of feeling unwell, jailor Alka Sonkar of the Ujjain district jail said.

The woman escaped from the hospital around midnight after dodging security personnel, the official said.

Sunita had been in jail since September 2020 in a cheating case, after she was arrested for allegedly luring minor girls and getting them married to older men, from whom she allegedly took large sums of money, it was stated.

Following the incident, two jail personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty, the official said.

"We have suspended jail warders Premlata Katara and Vishnu Gadawa for being negligent in performing their duties," she added.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Kotwali area Pallavi Shukla said a fresh case has been registered against Sunita for escaping from judicial custody.

A search has been launched to nab the escapee, it was stated.

