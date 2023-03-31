Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman died after allegedly being pushed while watching a Ram Navami procession in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

She fell off the stairs on which she was standing after three women pushed her during an argument, he said.

"The incident took place on Thursday night and the deceased has been identified as Ramkishori Binkar. She had intervened to stop a fight between the three accused and her relative while the Ram Navami procession was underway," he said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died, after which the three women were charged for causing death by negligence and other offences, the Dhantoli police station official said.

