Deoria (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three youths in the Rampur Karkhana area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that on May 26, three youths forcibly took her to a private school building and raped her there, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay Injured in Celebratory Firing in Bihar's Chapra.

A case was registered against the accused and they were arrested on Wednesday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)