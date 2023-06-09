Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): A 54-year-old woman was raped by an unidentified youth in the Chintamani area of Madurai district and has been admitted to hospital for treatment, police said on Friday.

They said that the youth also snatched her gold chain.

Madurai district Superintendent of Police R. Siva Prasad inspected the place of the crime.

Police sources said that the woman, who is a widow, saw a stranger sitting on the compound wall and came out of her house and questioned him. He pushed her inside the house and assaulted her, they said.

They said the house is located in an isolated area.

Police are trying to identify the accused using video footage secured from closed-circuit television cameras installed in nearby locations.

Police officials said a case has been registered and the culprit will be arrested soon. (ANI)

