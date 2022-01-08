Mathura, Jan 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old married woman set her ablaze in front a police station here, suffering 70 per cent burns, police said on Saturday.

Rushing to her help, policemen in the station doused the flame using a blanket and rushed her to the district hospital, from where she was referred to S N Medical College Agra, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Every effort is being made to save her life, he said, identifying the victim as Gyani Devi, wife of local resident Satish.

The reason why the woman took the extreme step was not known immediately.

