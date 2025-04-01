Giridih (Jharkhand), Apr 1 (PTI) A woman and her two children were found dead in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies of the woman, identified as Renua Tudu (30) and her son Satish Hembrom (5) were found hanging from a tree, while her eight-year-old daughter Sarita's body was found in a nearby pond, in Bardauni village under the jurisdiction of Nayanpur police station, a police officer said.

Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad said, "Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. We have arrested the husband of the deceased woman in connection with the incident."

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team will also visit the spot.

According to villagers, there was a quarrel between the man and his wife on Monday night.

Her husband suspected she was having an illicit relationship with a man in the village, another police officer said.

