Gorakhpur, Aug 14 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old woman was found buried in a field in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Shatrughan Nishad noticed a foul smell emanating in his field in Pipra Miglan village and informed police about it. Police found a woman's body buried in the field, they said.

Locals told police that the woman, who was identified as Radhika Nishad, had a dispute with her husband Amit Nishad and had been living with her mother, they said.

On a complaint by the woman's mother, Gita Devi, an FIR has been registered against her son-in-law for killing her daughter for dowry, Superintendent of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes, the police said.

