New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A team of women daredevils from the Border Security Force on Wednesday got the adrenaline rushing as they performed gravity-defying motorcycle stunts on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade.

They also sent out a message of girl education and women empowerment.

Also Read | Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Leaked Online, Likely To Come With 200MP Primary Camera.

The 'Seema Bhawani' motorcycle team received applause and appreciation from the spectators, including several Union ministers and other dignitaries present at the venue, many of whom gave the women troupe a standing ovation.

The segment began with a member giving a salute to President Ram Nath Kovind while precariously riding a motorcycle.

Also Read | Bomb Found On Madhya Pradesh Flyover With Note Naming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

She was followed by her colleague, who rode a motorcycle sitting backward and holding a placard that read 'Beti Bachaao, Beti Padhao'.

A number of other routines, too, got the pulses racing in the crowd, which was rather thin this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Other stunts performed by them included 'single kneeling', 'chair riding', 'fish riding', 'double-back riding', 'Abhinandan', 'Gulistan', and 'pyramid' formation.

Following their performance, the 'Himveers' troupe from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police dazzled the spectators with their acrobatics on motorcycles.

The 'pyramid' formation called 'Himalay ke Prahari' was displayed by a group of 39 Himveers on nine motorcycles and was dedicated to the 75 years of India's Independence -- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)