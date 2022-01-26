Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, is rumoured to introduce a new smartphone codenamed 'Frontier 22' soon. According to the leaks, the flagship device might debut later this year. Ahead of its launch, the specifications of Frontier 22 have been leaked online by WinFuture. Motorola Edge 20 & Motorola Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

According to WinFuture, Motorola Frontier 22 will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 SoC that can be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, it might get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP macro lens. The handset is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E and dual SIM support. Motorola Frontier is likely to run on Android 12 based MyUX OS.

