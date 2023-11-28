Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): A large number of women arrived at the Army Medical Corps in Lucknow to take the physical tests in the women's military recruitment rally under the Agniveer scheme on Tuesday.

Braving the cold weather, women participants from across the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have gathered outside the Army Medical Corps ground in the cantonment area since early morning for the physical tests.

"Large number of women participants have gathered here at AMC Lucknow for the physical test trials under the Agniveer recruitment rally today. These young women had gathered outside the cantonment area since early morning and are now being sent for their physical and medical tests," General Ajay Patial told ANI.

Agniveer is a term used for young people who join the Indian Armed Forces through the Agnipath scheme. The scheme allows motivated and patriotic young people to serve in the Armed Forces for four years.

Out of the total participants, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected for permanent enrollment. Agniveers cannot release themselves before the end of their engagement period but may be released in exceptional cases.

The Agniveer scheme provides an avenue for Indian youth, desirous of serving the country to get recruited in the Armed Forces for a short duration. The scheme enhances the youth profile of the Armed Force. (ANI)

