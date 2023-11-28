New Delhi, November 28: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for sending obscene messages to random girls. When any girl replied to his messages, he would then pressure them through various means to engage in obscene acts over the phone, an official said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pandav Nagar area in Delhi.

According to the police, a case was registered based on the complaint of a woman residing in Karkardooma. She alleged that she received obscene messages on her WhatsApp during odd hours, and the caller pressured her to share private images. Subsequently, the caller continued to stalk and sexually harass her. Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Man for Harassing Woman by Sending Obscene Videos on WhatsApp.

During the investigation, a police team analysed the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the alleged phone number and discovered that when the accused committed the crime, he was in India. Afterward, he travelled to Croatia, going out of India.

“Following continuous technical surveillance, the accused person was finally traced to Pandav Nagar. A raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Rohit Kumar, and the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena. Uttar Pradesh: Man Accused of posting Wife's Number on Porn Site and Sending Obscene Pictures Arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that Rohit sent obscene messages to random girls. When any girl replied to his messages, he would then pressure them through various means to engage in obscene acts over the phone. The passport of accused Rohit has also been seized,” said the DCP.