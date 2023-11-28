Rajkot, November 28: After being detained for extortion by the Jasdan police in Gujarat's Rajkot district, a husband and wife duo plot to deceive a milkman into paying them Rs 4 lakh by threatening to frame him for rape backfired.

On November 1, the couple from Rajkot, Vallabh Jasani and his wife Bhavna, focused on their 52-year-old milkman Vashram Chhayani, 52.

As per their plan, Bhavna asked Chhayani to bring milk to their home and pick up his outstanding cash on November 1. Chhayani reportedly urged him to come inside home, where she began undressing herself when she arrived at their home. She reportedly also seduced Chhayani to have sex with her. Then, Vallabh entered the room and alleged that Chhayani had raped his wife. A frightened Chhayani fled the scene while claiming his innocence. Noida Shocker: Police Busts Gang for Recording Intimate Moments of Couple in OYO Rooms Through Hidden Cameras.

Vallabh called Chhayani two days later, demanding Rs 30,000, and Chhayanai handed him Rs 20,000. On November 25, Vallabh gave him another call and demanded Rs 4 lakh, threatening to file a rape charge if he did not pay it to him. Additionally, he informed Chhayani that he was the fourth party to resolve the dispute by monetary payment. Mumbai: Man Poses As Fake Cop, Extorts Money From Paan Shops on Pretext of Keeping Cigarettes; Arrested.

Chhayani then went to the police station in Jasdan and filed a complaint against Vallabh and his wife. Vallabh works as a diamond worker and the couple has two teenage sons, the investigation officer Tapan Jani told TOI. We have taken them into custody, and they are being questioned to see whether they have used the same tactic to target other persons, he added. The two sons of the couple own a hardware company in Rajkot. They do not, however, live with their parents, Jani said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).