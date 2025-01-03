Moragudi (AP), Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that "women-led development" is a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance agenda as he addressed a gathering of nearly 3,000 women from self-help groups here.

These groups are playing a transformative role in empowering rural women by promoting financial literacy, food processing and the production of handloom and millet-based products, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP Ramachandrappa Coerce Woman Into Intimate Act After She Reaches Police Station To File FIR Over Land Dispute; Suspended (Watch Video).

Continuing his three-day visit to YSR (formerly known as Kadapa district) under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), the minister's engagements underscored key developmental priorities, including women's empowerment, education, infrastructure and tourism, an official statement said.

"Supported by central schemes such as the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), these SHGs represent a beacon of hope for economic self-reliance," Singh said.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Parents of Junior Doctor To Move Supreme Court Highlighting 'Grey Areas' in CBI Probe.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, lauded the effors to SHGs and encouraged further skill development through programs like SEEDAP, which aim to enhance employability and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.

Prior to the event, he visited an exhibition showcasing a diverse range of products, including local food items and small utility products.

The display highlighted the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the participants, emphasising the importance of promoting indigenous goods and self-reliance, the statement said.

The minister also spoke about the importance of the Aspirational Districts Programme in fostering equitable growth.

"The ADP has shown us that with focused governance and collaboration, we can uplift even the most underdeveloped regions and provide their residents with opportunities on par with the best-performing districts in the country. This is a testament to the vision of our Prime Minister, who believes in an inclusive and progressive India," said Singh.

His visit to YSR (Kadapa) not only highlighted the achievements of the district under the ADP but also shed light on the challenges that remain, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)