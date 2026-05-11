India News | Women Voted for BJP, Govt Must Ensure Their Safety: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 11 (ANI): Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state must focus on public welfare and ensure the safety of women, while asserting that the Assam Police should prioritise security concerns instead of acting as "agents of the BJP."

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said that in a democracy, the interests and welfare of the people should remain the top priority of any government.

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"More importantly, in a democracy, people's interests matter most. This government must fulfil the expectations of the people of Assam. The women of Assam have voted for the BJP. But the security of women remains a critical issue in Assam. I am assuming Assam Police, instead of acting as agents of the BJP, will in the future be strictly ordered to focus on the security of women," Gogoi said.

His remarks came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati.

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Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that implementation of the BJP's election manifesto would be the primary focus of the new government after taking oath.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Sarma said the new government would begin work immediately after assuming office and hold its first Cabinet meeting soon after the oath-taking ceremony.

"After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim," Sarma said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Guwahati later in the night to attend the ceremony, which would be attended by several dignitaries and party workers.

"The PM will arrive in Guwahati tonight. At 11 am tomorrow, the new government of Assam will take oath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin and CMs of NDA-ruled states will attend the ceremony. Many people, including our party's booth-level workers, will take part in the event," Sarma said.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)