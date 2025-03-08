Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Women's Day, BJP leader and activist Nida Khan, known for her fight against triple talaq, reflected on the significant improvements in the condition of women over the past two decades.

Speaking to ANI, Nida Khan said, "Women today are much stronger and can speak up for themselves, something that was difficult in the past. The law against triple talaq, which was prevalent in Muslim communities, was a major step towards empowering women. This law has helped women raise their voices and stand up for their rights."

Further, she added, " The administration would not even write their report. But now the environment has changed. Women are moving forward. Women are being heard. Helplines are being run for women. A lot is being done for women...."

She added that since the government has changed, there were efforts to improve the condition of women. In the past, many women could not speak out because the police and the administration would not support them. If women raised their voices against triple talaq, they would face violence at home, and the authorities would not even take their complaints seriously. But thing are changing now.

Nida Khan believes that a lot has been done for women and the environment has improved, allowing women to stand up for their rights and seek help when needed.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, observed every year on March 8, extended her greetings to all women across the country.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all sisters and daughters," the President's Secretariat said in a release. "International Women's Day is an occasion to honour the achievements of women power and their unique contribution to the country and society. Women are the foundation of our family, society and nation. Women have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields, despite facing adversities and challenges", President Murmu said.

"However, much needs to be done to improve women's socio-economic conditions. Let us all pledge to create a society where every woman feels safe and has equal opportunities to advance. I congratulate all women achievers and wish them a bright future", she added. (ANI)

