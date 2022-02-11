Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the authorities concerned will not spare the accused involved in the Gurugram house collapse incident.

Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "An FIR has been registered in the case. Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will investigate the matter. We will not spare the culprit."

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

Gurugram District Collector (DC) Nishant Yadav on Friday said that a total of three people were trapped under the debris of the housing complex where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed yesterday.

Talking with ANI, he said, "A total of three people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered yesterday. Today we've rescued one more person and he is fine and admitted to the hospital. We're looking for the third person; we suspect that she'll not survive."

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Now JP Nadda Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Delayed Liberation of Goa.

He further informed that the committee constituted to investigate the incident has been asked to submit its report within a week.

"We inquired about the incident from the local authorities. For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week's time," Yadav said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)