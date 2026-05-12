India News | Work Accomplished Under NDA Govt is Unparalleled: AGP President Atul Bora Ahead of Assam Govt Swearing-in

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Tuesday expressed pride in the governance of NDA in Assam, noting it as "unparalleled" and attributing it to the overwhelming victory of the alliance for the third consecutive time in the assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI ahead of taking oath as a state Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet today, Bora lauded the leadership of Assam Chief Minister-designate and said that the development in the state has been particularly achieved in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance.

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Asserting that such a level of progress as under the NDA has not been witnessed "since independence," Bora said that the hard work by the Sarma-led government has paid off, and the people have enthusiastically chosen it for another term.

"Today is a very special day, a historic day, and it will remain etched in my heart as a lifelong memory. The NDA has achieved a hat-trick. It is precisely because of the manner in which work has been executed over the past five years under the leadership of our CM, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the people have cast their votes in overwhelming numbers. I express my deep gratitude to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji, the work accomplished here--particularly during the tenure of the NDA government over the last five years--is unparalleled; nothing of this magnitude has been witnessed since independence. That is why the people are happy. Today, people are coming here from every corner of the state," he said.

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Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Meanwhile, the preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)