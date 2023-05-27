Mathura (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old contractual worker of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd refinery here died during maintenance work on Saturday, officials said.

Omprakash suddenly became unconscious and fell on the ground during maintenance at around 11.30 am, manager of corporate communication of the refinery Dr Renu Pathak said.

Also Read | North Korea: Two-Year-Old Given Life in Jail After Officials Catch Parents With Bible.

Two other workers -- Baney Singh and Mukesh -- also became unconscious, Pathak added.

On getting the information about the incident, the three workers were taken to the primary health centre on the refinery premises.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Vehicle Carrying 20 Passengers Overturns in Khunti District; Four Killed, Eight Injured.

Baney and Mukesh were sent back to work after they regained consciousness and were found to be fit. However, Omprakash's condition did not improve and he was taken to Swarn Jayanti Hospital where he died of cardiac arrest, Pathak said.

SHO of refinery police station Prashant Tyagi said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. After the report comes, a case will be registered if the family members file a complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)