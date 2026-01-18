Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI): Gujarat at World Economic Forum 2026 is taking the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047 to the global stage, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi to lead a high-level Gujarat delegation, according to a release.

A high-level delegation from the Government of Gujarat will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR School Update: Will Classes Be Held on Monday, January 19 Amid GRAP 4 Curbs?.

The WEF Annual Meeting will be held from January 19 to 23 at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The State's participation reflects Gujarat's bold, future-ready approach towards international collaboration and accelerated economic transformation.

At WEF 2026, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will undertake an intensive programme of over 58 high-level meetings with global leaders and investors across key sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Textiles, Semiconductors, Emerging Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy, Food Processing, Chemicals, Shipping and Logistics, Electronics, and Aerospace. Proposed interactions include leading global companies such as AP Moller Maersk, Engie, EDF, Johnson Controls, Sumitomo Group, Linde, SEALSQ, Tillman Global, and others, the release said.

Also Read | Goa Horror: Russian National Held for Murder of Live-In Partner and Her Woman Friend.

These engagements aim to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, enable technology and innovation partnerships, attract global investments, generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth, and build long-term international institutional linkages.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will also speak at prominent global sessions, including India in the New Geo-Economic Order, The Power of Sports: Turning Spectacle to Legacy, Coal to Clean Initiative: Technological Innovations to Drive the Transition, Mission Water: A Water-Secure Future for One Billion People, and Delivering Sustainability at Scale: Pathways for Global Transformation. Through these platforms, Gujarat will showcase its development blueprint aligned with the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047.

With the message "Gujarat - Ready for the World, Where Vision Meets Action," the State's participation at WEF 2026 underscores its ambition to emerge as a key partner in global value chains. The Government of Gujarat remains firmly committed to accelerating industrial development, fostering innovation-led growth, attracting transformative investments, and building a resilient and future-ready economy.

Gujarat's presence at WEF 2026 marks not just participation but leadership in shaping the global growth narrative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)