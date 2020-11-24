Indore, Nov 24 (PTI) The first Kisan Rail of Western Railway (WR) carrying 180 tonnes of onions left for New Guwahati station from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Railway officials said 20 general category coaches are attached in this Kisan Rail, which they said will leave for New Guwahati every Tuesday from Indore's Laxmibai Nagar station.

After flagging off the train, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the farmers about the first Kisan Rail of Western Railway. Such trains will increase inter-state trade of farmers' produce. This will help us in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India".

Officials said the train will halt at Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Chhapra (Rural), Hajipur, Katihar, Kishanganj and New Jalpaiguri stations in both directions.

The operation of Kisan Rail on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's budget to ensure speedy transportation of perishable things like fruits, vegetables, flowers, milk, meat and fish.

