Chennai, November 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a statewide public holiday for tomorrow i.e. November 25 ahead of the impending cyclonic storm Nivar that is going to cross into the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy rains till November 26 as cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry coast tomorrow. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu in the wake of cyclone Nivar. Over the next 24 hours, cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 8 pm tomorrow. "Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts tomorrow," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Cyclonic Storm Which Is Likely to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," PM Modi tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).