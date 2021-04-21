Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) Yumkham Erabot Singh of BJP took oath as the member of Manipur assembly representing Wagnkhei seat on Wednesday following a direction by Manipur High Court. Justice M V Muralidaran had in his order on April 15 declared Y Erabot Singh of BJP as the winner of Wangkhei assembly seat and the election of Okram Henry to the seat as null and void.

Singh had petitoned the court that there were discrepancies in the nomination paper filed by Okram Henry, the Congress candidate for the seat, when the election was held in 2017. The petition also alleged that Henry had provided contradictory information about his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the assembly elections held in the state in 2017 and earlier in 2012.

The oath was administered by Manipur Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh.

