Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore have been seized and one person has been apprehended in Assam's South Salmara district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 7,800 Yaba tablets from the residence of a person who was subsequently arrested.

"Striking against the drug network! In a source-based operation carried out by @SSalmaraPolice, 7800 YABA tablets valued Rs 2cr were seized from a residence. One accused has been apprehended. Good job @assampolice," the CM posted on X.

Yaba is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

