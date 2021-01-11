Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Zend Meherwan Zend, the co-owner of the heritage Yazdani Bakery here, has died due to advancing age.

Zend, who is credited with experimenting with a lot of preparations and continuing with the wood fired oven, was 86, sources said, adding he died on Sunday afternoon.

He is credited with introducing a slew of popular items including Apple Pie in the bakery in South Mumbai's Fort area, which continues to be a must-visit place for people across generations.

