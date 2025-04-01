Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): After the price of diesel in Karnataka set to rise by Rs 2 per liter , former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa will take part in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru city on Wednesday against Congress led State Government's frequent hike in prices of essential commodities.

Speaking to the media at his Dhavalagiri residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, he stated that the common people are struggling due to the continuous rise in prices. The protest will begin at Freedom Park, and he urged everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to join and make the movement successful.

Criticizing the Congress, he said there is an internal tussle for the Chief Minister's chair within the party, indicating that their primary concern is power rather than the welfare of the people. He added that the BJP's protest would continue for several more days and that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi would also participate in the demonstration in Mysuru.

Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the government might reconsider its decisions if the media also stands firmly against the price hikes, as journalists are also affected by the rising costs. When asked about the expulsion of BJP leader Yatnal, he declined to comment.

He criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government, accusing it of running a "Tughlaq Darbar" after being given an overwhelming majority by the people. He alleged that the administration had neglected public welfare, pushing common citizens into an unbearable situation.

Yediyurappa further accused the Congress government of constantly increasing prices, citing hikes in petrol, bus fares, and milk prices. He pointed out that milk prices had been raised by Rs 4 per litre in one go, totalling a Rs 9 increase per litre within a year. Additionally, electricity tariffs had been raised by 36 paise per unit for the second time under this government, making life difficult for the lower and middle classes.

He also highlighted that the cost of installing transformers for farmers had surged from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. Stamp duty, SR value, and guidance value had been increased by 100 percent to 1000 percent.

He accused the Congress government of making every essential commodity more expensive, preventing people from living peacefully.

Earlier, the price of diesel in Karnataka is set to rise by Rs 2 per liter as the state government has increased the sales tax on diesel to 21.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new "garbage cess," making it mandatory for Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting Tuesday, April 1.

The BBMP has decided to increase door to door waste collection and disposal charges, imposing a monthly 'garbage cess' on various properties.

The new tax will be levied on residential buildings, shops, and hotels, with charges varying based on property size.

As per BBMP, hotels which were previously charged Rs 5 per kg of garbage, will now pay Rs 12 per kg. Similarly, for residential buildings charges are based on area. For buildings up to 600 sq ft a monthly charge of Rs 10 will be collected. While for buildings with area between 600-1,000 sq ft a monthly garbage cell of Rs 50 will be collected. Buildings ranging from 1,000-2,000 sq ft of area, a monthly cess of Rs 100 will be collected, while it has been fixed at Rs 150 per month for buildings with 2,000 - 3,000 sq ft of area. For buildings from 3,000 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft of area, a monthly garbage cess of Rs 200 will be collected, while Rs 400 will be collected per month for buildings with above 4000 sq ft of area.

The garbage cess will be collected annnually along with property tax. The BBMP expects to generate around Rs 600 crore annually through this initiative to boost its revenue.

This move follows recent hikes in milk and electricity prices, adding another financial burden on residents.

On March 27, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per liter increase in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to support dairy farmers and account for rising milk production and processing costs.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik defended the state government's move to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre, stating that the additional cost would go directly to the farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a price lower than that elsewhere in the country. KMF procures 86 lakh-1 crore (milk) every day. 1 litre of milk is sold at Rs 42 (Karnataka). In Gujarat, it is Rs 53, in Andhra & Telangana, it is Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra, it is Rs 56, in Kerala, it is Rs 54. This decision has been taken in the interest of herders. These 4 Rupees are going to farmers," Naik told ANI.

Earlier Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed outrage over the implementation of garbage cess in Bengaluru by the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the "price hike demon" government in Karnataka is draining the blood of the people like leeches.

In a press statement, he said, "From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage! It is draining the blood of the people!"

He accused the state government of lying daily and hiking prices every month. "This is the governance style of the Karnataka East India Congress Company government! From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage!" Kumaraswamy said. (ANI)

