Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has etched his name in history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state. Surpassing the previous record of 8 years and 127 days held by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of the state in independent India, Yogi Adityanath has completed an uninterrupted and impactful tenure of 8 years, 4 months, and 10 days.

CM Yogi's tenure stands as a symbol of political stability and dynamic governance, marked by sweeping reforms, transparency, and unwavering determination. Under his leadership, a crime-ridden and chaotic Uttar Pradesh has been transformed into a 'New Uttar Pradesh'--where the rule of law prevails and good governance is the new norm, the release said.

Also Read | Jaisalmer School Gate Collapse: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed; Teacher, Girl Injured After School Gate Collapses in Rajasthan (See Pics and Video).

Over the past eight years, the Yogi government has propelled the state to new heights in infrastructure, investment, and employment. From the establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur to landmark projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Film City, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in development.

Welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration distribution, Ujjwala Yojana, Kanya Sumangala, and Mission Shakti have brought tangible improvements to the lives of millions.

Also Read | 'Honour Killing' in Tamil Nadu: Dalit IT Professional Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Tirunelveli.

At this historic juncture, Yogi Adityanath is not only the longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but also a leader who has laid a firm foundation for making the state a leader in nation-building.

Tenure of other Chief Ministers: Govind Vallabh Pant- 8 years 127 days, Mayawati- 7 years 127 days, Mulayam Singh Yadav- 6 years 274 days, Sampurnanand- 5 years 345 days, Akhilesh Yadav- 5 years 4 days, Narayan Dutt Tiwari- 3 years 314 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)