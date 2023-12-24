Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that it was a delightful day for him when he was told that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wanted to talk to him.

Yogi Adityanath has become a symbol of 'person of action' today, he added.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida as the Chief Guest, the Vice President said, "We all know about the past situation of UP. Law and order and development were subjects of concern for everyone in the state. But today, the state has not only become a role model in the country but also in the world in terms of law and order."

He mentioned that due to his long-standing involvement in the legal profession, he has a deep connection with the industrial world and that he was pleased to say that UP has become the preferred destination for industries in the premium category.

Reflecting on his experience as the Governor of West Bengal, where he served as the Chancellor of three dozen state universities, he acknowledged the challenges associated with the role of the Chancellor. He highlighted that the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University is unique and stands out from the rest.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that what he wanted to convey at the convocation ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed even more effectively. He emphasized that the Chief Minister's speech was not that of a political figure but rather of a spiritual leader, a statesman, an educator, and a visionary individual.

Discussing the law and order situation in the state, he said that there was a time when some people took the legal system for granted. "However, under the leadership of CM Yogi, there is a reign of law in the state today. Regardless of how influential someone is, everyone is accountable to the law", he asserted.

The Vice President urged the Chief Minister to elevate Gautam Buddha University to the level of Nalanda and Takshashila Universities, expressing confidence that his request would be fulfilled under the Chief Minister's leadership.

Encouraging students to advance in artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and quantum computing, the Vice President emphasized that India is fast emerging as a hub of technology. He also urged the corporate sector to invest in educational institutions in the country. He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is on the path to becoming a significant hub of defence production.

Inviting students to the new Parliament building, the Vice President also called on those receiving degrees to move forward in life with a 'Nation First' spirit.

The Vice President highlighted rampant corruption in the system in the past and the transformation that has taken place in recent times in the country.

The Vice President also said that it saddens him when a member of Parliament goes to Harvard and claims that democracy is in danger in India whereas India is the only country in the world where democracy prevails from village to parliament.

"Today, when India is rising, a handful of people are trying to tarnish it. In such times, the country's youth should not remain silent", he stated. (ANI)

