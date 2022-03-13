Uttar Pradesh-designate CM Yogi Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence in the national capital.

Adityanath is on a two-day visit to the national capital, as he's scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state.

He is also slated to meet the BJP chief JP Nadda and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet is likely to be on the top agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top leaders of the BJP.

According to the party sources, Adityanath is likely to meet the Prime Minister at around 5 pm today at his residence.

Adityanath is expected to meet Nadda at around 6 pm.

This is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after winning the second Assembly elections in a row in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

