Mathura, March 13: Many devotees were seen dancing enthusiastically in the Dwarkadhish temple, on Sunday, marking the early celebrations of Holi. Both the Indian and foreign visitors seem to enjoy the colourful vibe around.

People have been witnessing the Holi craze in Braj since Basant Panchami on 5th February 2022. Celebration of 'Dhap Holi' reaches the world-famous Dwarkadhish temple from Mathura via Barsana and Nandgaon.

It is a belief here that when Holi is celebrated at the temple, God fills the devotee's life with happiness.

"This tradition of celebrating Holi at temple premises has been a culture since time immemorial in the Pushtimarg Sampradaya. During the month of Phalgun (February/March), around 5 feet tall and 3 feet broad Dhap (step) is made to bathe in oil, a month before the holi festival. Holi 2021 Celebrations in Mumbai: BMC Restricts Holi Celebrations at Public and Private Spaces Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in the City.

This step is then placed in the middle of the temple where the Brajwasis try to convince and impress Krishna by singing melodies," said Rakesh Tiwari, spokesperson at Dwarkadhish Temple. People, here, are often seen enjoying the colourful synergy in the air while the Holi is being played. Eventually, the craze and excitement for festivals keep on increasing. (ANI)