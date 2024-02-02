Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh will establish a 'State-of-the-Art Centralized GIS Data Center' in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), as per the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated the development process for the necessary software and hardware infrastructure for setting up and operating a world-class GIS data centre integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS).

Notably, there are currently 141 projects underway in Ayodhya with a total cost of Rs 30,977 crores to revive the city's ancient splendour. In such a situation, the way has been paved for evaluating the operations of more than 37 agencies involved in these projects, assessing project progress, and fostering the development of the geo ecosystem along with the compilation and integration of crucial information.

According to the process started by ADA, an agency will be selected and entrusted with the task of setting up a Centralized GIS Data Center. Along with development, this chosen agency will also be responsible for the operation and management of the center for a period of five years, with the possibility of extension based on performance.

It will focus on analyzing the infrastructure (hardware and software) available in ADA and equipping it with GIS solutions.

This process will lead to the formation of GIS data center and lab, which will further pave the way for 141 projects with a total cost of Rs 30977 crore in Ayodhya and monitoring of agencies working on all these projects and master plan execution.

This will ensure that progress on each project, potential delays, and other relevant information are easily accessible, aiding ADA in efficiently completing all projects within the specified timeframe.

It is significant that PM Modi personally inaugurates and lays the foundation stones for various development projects in Ayodhya, with CM Yogi meticulously overseeing every aspect of these initiatives.

In such a scenario, should there be a requirement to intelligently compile all the facets of development projects and present them on state, central, and even global platforms, the Data Center will prove to be invaluable.

The presentations and Management Information System (MIS) reports generated by the Data Center will offer real-time analysis of the status of all projects. This will not only aid in departmental inspections but also streamline other decision-making processes.

Senior officers of ADA can stay connected through smart tabs and gadgets, utilizing the framework developed by the data centre, ensuring a seamless process for regular inspections. (ANI)

