New Delhi, February 2: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Chief Justices of Meghalaya, Allahabad, Gauhati, Orissa, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, and Punjab and Haryana High Court. For the Meghalaya High Court, the notification issued stated that, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Judge of the Madras High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

For Allahabad High Court, notification stated that, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Arun Bhansali, Judge, Rajasthan High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Appointment of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

For Gauhati High Court, notification stated that, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The Centre also notified the appointment of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Judge of the Patna High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, stated the notification. Supreme Court Collegium Brushes Aside Intelligence Bureau’s Objection, Recommends Parsi Lawyer As Judge for Bombay High Court.

A notification issued for Rajasthan High Court stated that Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, would be the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. For the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the notification issued stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Justice Ritu Bahri relinquishes the charge of Acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court consequent upon her elevation as Chief Justice of the Uttaralchand High Court.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium, comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai, resolved to recommend the names of these judges to be appointed as Chief Justices in these high courts.

