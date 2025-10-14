Google has announced the launch of a major artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest investment in India so far. The USD 15 billion investment will be made over five years. The new AI hub will allow Google to deploy its full AI stack, supporting the rapid adoption of AI technologies across India. It will include gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure to power future innovations. PM Narendra Modi welcomed the announcement and said, “Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat.“ ‘Great to Speak with PM Narendra Modi’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Company’s First-Ever AI Hub in Visakhapatnam with USD 15 Billion Investment.

Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in… https://t.co/lbjO3OSyMy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2025

