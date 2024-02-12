Jamshedpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A youth died, while his accomplice sustained severe injuries, after they were allegedly thrashed by people on suspicion of theft here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when Aman Mandal and Sanjit Dhan allegedly attempted to sell an LPG cylinder to residents of Jaher Tola under Sidgora police station here. However, they were caught and beaten by the residents who claimed that the duo was trying to sell a stolen cylinder, police added.

Upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene and rescued both the youths. They were then taken to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared Aman dead. Sanjit is currently receiving treatment, police said.

A police officer denied that the incident was a case of lynching. He added that police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident yet, police said.

