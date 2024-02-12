Mathura, February 12: Five persons were charred to death on Monday after their car hit a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8 am in the Mahavan police station area after a car hit the bus from behind, after which both the vehicles caught fire. One victim has been identified, who is from Shikohabad in Firozabad. Accident on Yamuna Expressway: Punctured Tyre Leads to Fatal Bus-Car Crash in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

A Mathura police spokesperson said, "The details of other deceased are being collected and from where they were coming and how the car caught fire is also being investigated." The police said the bus was coming from Gaya in Bihar and going towards Delhi when the accident took place. Mathura Road Accident: One Killed, Four Injured As Autorickshaw Carrying Devotees Overturns in Vrindavan Area.

Yamuna Expressway Accident:

UP: यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर भीषण हादसा। आगरा से नोएडा जा रही वोल्वो बस का टायर पंक्चर हुआ। बस तिरछी हुई और पीछे से आ रही कार उसमें घुस गई। बस–कार में आग लगी। कार सवार सभी लोगों के जिंदा जलने की सूचना। हाईस्पीड एक्सप्रेस–वे पर 30 मिनट तक भी फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी नहीं पहुंच सकी। pic.twitter.com/sMjP9dgFs7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 12, 2024

"There were around 55 passengers on the bus. None of the bus passenger suffered any serious injuries. They jumped out safely. However, those sitting in the car could not come out as its doors got locked," added the police spokesperson. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).