New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said its board has expanded the scope of independent advisory panel to include investigation assessment.

The announcement by the company comes amid the ongoing probe by market regulator Sebi against its promoters for fund diversion.

Last week, the company announced constituting of independent advisory panel to curb erosion of its investor wealth in the wake of speculations leading to negative public opinion of the company.

In a regulatory filing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said, "On recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, has considered and approved to further expand and strengthen the role of the 'Independent Advisory Committee' by including 'Investigation Assessment' as a primary responsibility of this Committee."

