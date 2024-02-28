Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) India's first indigenously developed and built hydrogen fuel cell ferry, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, has zero emission and zero noise and can reduce the impact of global warming.

According to Cochin Shipyard here, which constructed the fuel cell ferry, the adoption of green hydrogen as a maritime fuel is at the forefront of India's commitment to a sustainable future that aims for net zero emissions by 2070.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Youths Killed in Clash Over Love Marriage in Muzaffarnagar.

The inland waterway vessel, under the Harit Nauka initiative, is a pilot project to demonstrate the technology for the maritime sector, Cochin Shipyard said in a statement.

"The fuel cell powered vessel has zero emission, zero noise and is energy efficient, which in turn reduces the effect of global warming," it said.

Also Read | ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’: POCSO Court Sentences Transgender Person to Death for Kidnapping, Raping and Murdering Three-Month-Old Girl Child in Cuffe Parade in 2021.

In line with the Government of India's green vision, Cochin Shipyard took up the ambitious project to design, develop and construct India's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel to demonstrate the technology for the maritime sector.

Prime Minister Modi joined the ceremony in virtual mode from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and MD of Cochin Shipyard, presided over the inaugural session.

Lok Sabha Member Hibi Eden, Sreejith Narayanan, Director-Operations, Cochin Shipyard, Jose V J, Director-Finance and Bijoy Bhaskar, Director-Finance, also participated in the function, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)