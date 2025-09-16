New Delhi, September 16: A team of United States officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, had "positive and forward-looking" discussions on Tuesday with the officials from India's Department of Commerce and it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said. "Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added. Donald Trump’s Advisor Peter Navarro Says India ‘Coming to Table’ as US Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arrives in India for Trade Talks.

India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with US in August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27. US Tariff: American Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arriving in New Delhi to Resume Trade Talks, Govt Set to Finalise Export Promotion Mission.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people. India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

