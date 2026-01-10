Chennai, January 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai today, January 10, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continue to affect the city and surrounding districts. The warning comes amid an ongoing spell of unstable weather, with forecasts indicating that intense precipitation may persist through the weekend and into early next week before gradually easing.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast and Thunderstorm Warning

Chennai is expected to experience generally cloudy skies accompanied by heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD has also cautioned residents about thunderstorms with lightning, advising extra care while commuting and during outdoor activities.

Chennai Weather Forecast Today

Meteorologists attribute the persistent rain to moisture-rich atmospheric conditions over the coastal region, which are drawing sustained rainfall into Tamil Nadu. Weather Forecast Today, January 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

7-Day Chennai Weather Outlook

According to the IMD’s extended forecast:

• January 10–11: Cloudy skies with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning

• January 12: Moderate rain or thunderstorms, skies partly cloudy

• January 13: Light rain, gradual reduction in intensity

• January 14–15: Partly cloudy, no significant rainfall expected

A return to drier and more stable weather is likely by mid-week.

Impact Across Tamil Nadu

The rain warning extends beyond Chennai, with several districts across Tamil Nadu on alert. The current spell follows a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which earlier prompted orange alerts in Delta districts. Patna Weather Forecast January 10: IMD Issues Cold Day Warning, Dense Fog to Persist.

While Chennai remains under a yellow alert, classified as a “be aware” advisory, local authorities are closely monitoring low-lying and flood-prone areas for waterlogging.

Power Cuts and Civic Challenges

The weather disruption coincides with scheduled power outages for maintenance in parts of Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, potentially affecting daily routines, traffic movement, and residential safety.

Safety Advisory for Residents

Authorities urge citizens to:

• Follow official IMD weather bulletins

• Avoid sheltering under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms

• Plan travel cautiously during peak rainfall hours

While rainfall is expected to subside after the next 48 hours, officials say the immediate period remains critical due to the risk of heavy downpours and lightning.

